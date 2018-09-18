Rep. Tom Rice discusses need for I-73 as an evacuation route in emergency

Conway residents came together to help neighbor Dennis Williams clear his mother's home of furniture. After flash flooding inundated the neighborhood the night before, they decided to take no chances knowing the Waccama River is still rising.
For the third time in four years, residents of a neighborhood in Conway, South Carolina have had to watch floodwaters from the Crabtree Swamp have crept into their homes. Flash flooding from the last bands of Hurricane Florence flooded the area.
Efforts are being made to prevent Highway 501 in Conway from flooding over. Myrtle Beach would be cut off if the area floods, but Conway residents are worried the project will cause water to back up and further flood areas around town.
Residents along the Crabtree Swamp on the north side of Conway are using their experience with Hurricane Matthew when it comes to preparing for possible flood water that are coming due to Hurricane Florence.
Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.