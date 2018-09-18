Shells, creatures and more: Beach-goers find treasures left by Florence on MB shores

Beachcombers took to the shores in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday to hunt for treasures washed up by strong waves in Hurricane Florence.
The sand in the area of 71st Avenue North was littered with soft corals, the occasional conch and all number of oddities from sea slugs to larger-than-life lobster claws.
Some people, cooped up for days during Florence, which made landfall in North Carolina on Friday as a Category 1 storm, sat out on the beach to enjoy the sunny day. Others picked through the debris left behind from the storm.
Myrtle Beach lifted beach restrictions Tuesday morning, allowing for aquatic activities to resume.
The waves were far from perfect, but a dozen or so surfers were taking advantage of the day to get out on their boards.
