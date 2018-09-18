Beachcombers search the shores for treasures left behind by Hurricane Florence on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 in the area of 71st Avenue North.
Beachcombers search the shores for treasures left behind by Hurricane Florence on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 in the area of 71st Avenue North. Charles Duncan cduncan@mcclatchy.com

Shells, creatures and more: Beach-goers find treasures left by Florence on MB shores

By Charles Duncan

cduncan@mcclatchy.com

September 18, 2018 03:14 PM

Myrtle Beach

Beachcombers took to the shores in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday to hunt for treasures washed up by strong waves in Hurricane Florence.

The sand in the area of 71st Avenue North was littered with soft corals, the occasional conch and all number of oddities from sea slugs to larger-than-life lobster claws.

beachcomber1.jpg
Soft coral and othe sea creatures washed ashore in Myrtle Beach after Hurricane Florence pounded the coast. Sept. 18, 2018
Charles Duncan cduncan@mcclatchy.com

Some people, cooped up for days during Florence, which made landfall in North Carolina on Friday as a Category 1 storm, sat out on the beach to enjoy the sunny day. Others picked through the debris left behind from the storm.

beachcomber2.jpg
Sea creatures, coral, and shells were scattered about the shores of Myrtle Beach Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 after Hurricane Florence.
Charles Duncan cduncan@mcclatchy.com

Myrtle Beach lifted beach restrictions Tuesday morning, allowing for aquatic activities to resume.

The waves were far from perfect, but a dozen or so surfers were taking advantage of the day to get out on their boards.

