Myrtle Beach lifted its ban on aquatic activity, allowing locals and Grand Strand visitors back into the ocean.

The city announced the lifting of the ban on Tuesday morning.

The ban on aquatic activity was put in places as Hurricane Florence approached the Carolina coast.

For about a week, people were banned from entering the ocean. The restrictions remained in places as Hurricane Florence became a tropical storm and passed through the Horry County area.

The ban on aquatic activity is lifted in the City of Myrtle Beach. #CityofMyrtleBeach #MyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/nTBgu7eY24 — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) September 18, 2018