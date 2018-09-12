Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
Myrtle Beach area communities start to enact ocean bans, curfews

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

September 12, 2018 12:01 PM

Several Horry County area community are enacting ocean bans and curfews as Hurricane Florence moves closer to making landfall.

Myrtle Beach officials signed an order banning people from entering the ocean as Hurricane Florence nears.

The ban is the result of an executive order signed by John Pedersen and issued pursuant to the city’s State of Emergency that was declared on Sept. 9. Myrtle Beach Fire and Police personnel will be present on the beach today. The ocean ban will remain in place indefinitely.

Surfside Beach also banned entering the ocean. The town has also enacted an 8 p.m curfew starting Thursday night that will remain in place indefinitely.

Conway officials are also to discuss a curfew during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

