Coroner releases cause of death, name of person found in Carolina Forest pond

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a 31-year-old who was found in a pond in Carolina Forest on Saturday. The death was not storm related, said deputy coroner Chris Dontell.

Anes Koko of Antioch, Tennessee, was found by a couple Saturday morning in a pond behind Publix in Carolina Forest.

An autopsy found the cause of death was drowning, Dontell said, and there is no evidence of foul play.

Koko died before the Hurricane Florence hit the county, Dontell said.

Horry County Police Department continues to investigate.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765; @HannahLStrong