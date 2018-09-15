Law enforcement officers investigate the area where a body was found near Carolina Forest.
Body found near Publix in Carolina Forest area

By Tyler Fleming And Charles Duncan

tfleming@thesunnews.com

cduncan@mcclatchy.com

Charles Duncan cduncan@mcclatchy.com

September 15, 2018 10:20 AM

A dead body was discovered in Carolina Forest near the Publix grocery store Saturday morning. 

About 10 a.m. on Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue worked to remove the body from the edge of a pond. 

It is unknown at this time if the death came as a result of Hurricane Florence.   

Chris Dontell with the Horry County Coroner’s Office said no details were available at this time. 

Another body was found on Thursday in the Intracoastal Waterway. The coroners office said this death is not believed to connected to the storm. 

