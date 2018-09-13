Airlines cancel flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport ahead of Florence

All flights have been canceled by carriers at Myrtle Beach International Airport ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Kirk Lovell, Horry County Department of Airports director of air service and business development, said all eight carriers that operate this time of year have canceled flights Thursday and Friday.

“The airport is open and operational, but the airlines have decided to cancel,” Lovell said Thursday morning. “People need to contact their airline, not the airport, for flight information.”

Decisions about resuming flights will likely be made Saturday, Lovell said.

It’s important to remember, he said, that the airport is not a shelter.

“The airport does stay open if there are emergency flights that need to come and go,” Lovell said.

If folks have flight reservations, Lovell said they should make sure the airline has their phone numbers or email addresses so they can be contacted after the airline determines the status of flights.

