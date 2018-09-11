Here are the Horry County areas that are most conducive to substantial flooding

While the Grand Strand coast is likely to be hit with strong storm surge when Hurricane Florence reaches land later this week, people living in inland Horry County also face the risk of substantial flooding.

Those who live near the Little Pee Dee River, which runs on along the outskirts of the county from the North Carolina border through western Horry County and into the southern part of the area, and those along the Waccamaw River, which runs parallel with the coast through Conway and other areas, face the most significant flooding threat, according to an Horry County flood map.

Those who live along the Intracoastal Waterway or near other smaller bodies of water that connect to the Little Pee Dee and Waccamaw River also are vulnerable to a decent amount of flooding, the map shows.

According to a National Weather Service briefing put out just after noon, projections for parts of Horry County are for 2 to 4 inches of rain from Florence.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295