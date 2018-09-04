‘Every 10 minutes you break down’: Dad talks about son killed in Conway-area shooting

The last three days haven’t been easy for the Heil family after Robert Heil, 32, was shot and killed in a driveway in the Conway area on Friday.

“It’s been rough, man,” his father, Bud Heil said. “Like every 10 minutes, you break down.”

Robert Heil Provided by Bud Heil

Robert Heil died Friday at a residence on Silvermoon Court near S.C. Highway 905. Horry County police responded and found Heil dead in a yard. Police immediately said they identified the parties involved in the death that was called “not accidental.” No arrests have been made in connection to the case.

The family lived in the Socastee area and moved to the Conway area roughly a year ago. Bud Heil said his son had struggles with substance-abuse issues. When things went well, Robert worked for Bud in his flooring business.

In his free time, Robert Heil liked to play guitar, Bud Heil said. One summer Robert had a guitar and amplifier and learned how to play on the internet. By the end of that summer, he was teaching others how to play, he said.

“It’s always cool [seeing] something they love,” Bud Heil said.

Bud was on Seaboard Street when he learned his son was shot. He said it was a 30-minute drive, that seemed to take five hours, to return home and find police.

“It was the longest trip ever,” he said.

Bud Heil said there’s no comparison to the pain from burying one of his sons. The family plans a viewing for Robert from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Funeral Home and Crematory on U.S. Route 17.