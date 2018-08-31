Horry County police investigating death in Conway area

Horry County authorities are on scene investigating a death in the Conway area.
Police were called Friday to a location at Silver Moon Court, Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police said.
No further details were immediately available.
August 31, 2018 12:01 PM
Horry County authorities are on scene investigating a death in the Conway area.
Police were called Friday to a location at Silver Moon Court, Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police said.
No further details were immediately available.
Comments