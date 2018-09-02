Looking for Labor Day plans? Here’s what’s going on in the Myrtle Beach area

Summertime is winding down, folks — but the Myrtle Beach area isn’t moving into a new season without a bang.

There are plenty of Labor Day weekend end-of-summer events along the Grand Strand. Here are some spots where you can join in on the fun:

Fireworks: Broadway at the Beach will have a firework show at 10 p.m. Sunday, which closes out its Summer Nights event series.

Live music: Barefoot Landing will host SummerFest at 7 p.m. Sunday, featuring Tropical Jammers. Its Grande Finale of SummerFest is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday with live music by Backfire Project.

Mustang Week: On Monday, the Myrtle Beach area will rev up for the 17th annual Mustang Week — a week full of car shows, speedway fun runs and drag racing.

Farmers Markets: As summer closes out, farmers markets continue into the fall. Most markets are open through the end of October and can be found at Market Common, on Laurel Street and Second Avenue in Conway and on Screven Street in Georgetown.

If you’re looking for a happy hour heaven, here are a few places along the Grand Strand with drink and food specials.

And just because summer is coming to an end, doesn’t mean the fun will stop.

The Aynor Harvest Hoe-down is Sept. 15, starting the day off with a parade and showcasing more than 140 craft booths. And the Little River Shrimpfest is Oct. 13 and 14, featuring jazz music and a shrimp cookoff. Also in October, the Loris Bog-Off Festival will have live entertainment, arts and crafts and fireworks on the third Saturday of the month.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong