HGTC wants to spend $13.1 million to improve its MB campus. Here’s what will change

Horry-Georgetown Technical College wants to spend $13.1 million to improve its Myrtle Beach campus.

The improvements would focus on upgrading three buildings — an administrative building, classrooms and the library — as well as constructing new sidewalks and curbs in order for the campus to be consistent with The Market Common.

“This campus is unique from the Conway campus and the Georgetown campus because they are truly campuses, but not necessarily embedded in the community,” HGTC President Marilyn Fore said during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “This is why this is your community college.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Plans to redo the sidewalks at HGTC’s Myrtle Beach campus. Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Most of the campus was built in the 1950s, Fore said. The first phase of construction will focus on improving the sidewalks along Pampas Drive, Hemlock Avenue, Gabreski Lane, Crabtree Land and Swallow Avenue.

Fore said the Horry County Transportation Committee invested about $500,000 to improve the sidewalks.

“We want to blend to the improvements of Market Common,” Fore said. “We want to make it safe, functional and it to blend in with the rest of the community and for it to be accessible to everybody.”

Future projects will include renovations of the interior and exterior of the three buildings as well as improving technology.

Fore said the Chapin Foundation awarded the college $200,000 to renovate the library, but said it will cost between $3 and $4 million to improve technology on the campus.

“I am projecting that this is going to be the largest campus in time because of where it’s located and because of the amount of property we have there and because it is so much embedded in the community,” Fore said.

Plans to redo the sidewalks at HGTC’s Myrtle Beach campus. Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Fore is already anticipating future growth on the campus, with hopes of implementing of a court reporting program.

Construction on the sidewalks is expected to begin in August 2019. But the project depends on a roughly $3 million city project to put all utilities underground in the area of the campus.

The underground utility project is part of a larger city-wide initiative to put power lines underground over a 10-year span.

“We don’t like things to be done and redone,” Myrtle Beach Councilman Phil Render said. “I think anything we can do to help build this community asset is incumbent upon us to do so.”