Victim identified in fatal Little River collision on Saturday morning

A 71-year-old man died after a vehicle crash off U.S. 57 on Saturday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Dr. Edward Basted of Havelock, North Carolina, died from injuries sustained in the collision, said deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

SCHP reports that a Toyota Camry heading northbound on U.S. 57 went out of its lane and struck a Range Rover going southbound on the highway at 11:10 a.m. near Union Church Road in Little River.

The driver of the Camry died on scene and the driver of the Range Rover was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to SCHP. Three others in the Range Rover suffered minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital, the agency reports.

All passengers were wearing seat belts, according to highway patrol.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong