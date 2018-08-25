One dead, several injured after wreck off U.S. 57 in Little River

One person died in a vehicle collision off U.S. 57 on Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The SCHP reports that a Toyota Camry heading northbound on U.S. 57 went out of its lane and struck a Range Rover going southbound on the highway at 11:10 a.m. near Union Church Road in Little River. The driver of the Camry died on scene and the driver of the Range Rover was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to SCHP. Three others in the Range Rover suffered minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital, the agency reports.
All occupants were wearing seat belts, according to highway patrol, which is continuing to investigate the incident.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner.
