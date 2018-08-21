This is how CresCom honored two murdered employees one year after their killings

To mark the one-year anniversary of two employees being murdered during an armed robbery, CresCom Bank announced two new scholarships to honor each victim.

The move comes as the pair’s accused killer, Brandon Council, awaits federal trial later this year.

On Aug. 21, 2017, Katie Skeen and Donna Major were killed in a Conway CresCom bank. Council, of Wilson, North Carolina, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September for armed robbery resulting in death, using a firearm in a violent crime that resulted in murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Federal prosecutors seek the death penalty for Council.

CresCom announced two $2,500 scholarships to honor Skeen and Major. The scholarships are given to children of CresCom employees. The inaugural recipients are Kenneth Turrentine and Kaitlyn Coleman. Turrentine will study at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, and Coleman is attending North Greenville University.





CresCom CEO David Morrow also provided a statement to mark the day:

Today and every day, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Katie Skeen and Donna Major.

Katie and Donna were beloved stewards in their community and touched the lives of so many people, from co-workers and church members to close friends and of course their families. They have left an inspiring legacy, and that is what the CresCom family remembers today.

Looking back over the past year, we are thankful for the outpouring of support from many people and organizations.

To the Conway community and beyond, we are in awe of the heartfelt generosity that you have shown the Skeen and Major families. With your kind words and prayers, donations, scholarships and even memorial gardens, you have commemorated these women with true honor and have shown their families endless love and support.

To our customers, we thank you for your compassion, and to our employees, we are grateful for your dedication and positive spirit. It has been a challenging year for our CresCom family, but you all have banded together to support one another and persevere.

And finally, to the families of Katie and Donna, there are no words that will hold a light to what you all have endured. We hope you find some comfort in knowing that you will always be a part of our CresCom family, and we will always stand alongside you as we honor your loved ones – today and every day.

From all of us at CresCom Bank, we pray for peace and solace as we remember Katie and Donna.