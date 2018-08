One died in a Monday afternoon crash at the intersection of Highway 544 and W. Cox Ferry Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. on Monday and involved two trucks. Horry County Fire Rescue and Coastal Carolina Police responded to the incident. Three people were taken to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Coastal Carolina Police, Conway Fire Rescue and South Carolina State Troopers respond to a car wreck on Hwy. 544 and West Cox Ferry Road in Conway on Monday. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The identity of the person killed has not been released.