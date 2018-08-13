Wreck at the intersection of Highway 544 and West Cox Ferry Road

A wreck at the intersection of Highway 544 and West Cox Ferry Road on Monday resulted in a few people being rushed to the hospital. Two trucks collided a little after 1 p.m.
Collision on Cox Ferry Road near S.C. 544, person trapped in car

By Tyler Fleming

August 13, 2018 01:35 PM

A collision on Cox Ferry Road near Highway 544 resulted in a person being trapped in the car, according to South Carolina State Troopers.

Two trucks collided at the intersections of W. Cox Ferry and 544. One of the trucks was pulling a trailer.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Coastal Carolina Police, Conway Fire Rescue and South Carolina State Troopers respond to a car wreck on Hwy. 544 and West Cox Ferry Road in Conway on Monday.
Coastal Carolina Police and Horry County Fire Rescue responded. Battalion Chief John Fowler confirmed to WPDE that three people were taken to the hospital.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. on Monday. Injuries are reported. No further details are known at this time.

