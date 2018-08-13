Collision on Cox Ferry Road near S.C. 544, person trapped in car

A collision on Cox Ferry Road near Highway 544 resulted in a person being trapped in the car, according to South Carolina State Troopers.
Two trucks collided at the intersections of W. Cox Ferry and 544. One of the trucks was pulling a trailer.
Coastal Carolina Police and Horry County Fire Rescue responded. Battalion Chief John Fowler confirmed to WPDE that three people were taken to the hospital.
The accident happened just after 1 p.m. on Monday. Injuries are reported. No further details are known at this time.
