2 die after running from state trooper in Myrtle Beach, authorities say

After a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop two speeding motorcycles, one fled and crashed, killing two people, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.
Collins said the crash happened about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 17 Bypass near Robert Grissom Parkway and International Drive.
The two motorcycles were traveling 74 mph in a 55 mph zone, Collins added. When the trooper activated his blue lights, one of the motorcycles sped up and crashed “seconds later.”
Both the driver and passenger died.
It is unknown if the other motorcyclist wrecked.
