‘A loving, kind kid’: Family remembers teen who was struck by 3 cars on SC 544

He’ll always be known as a loving and giving person, someone with a great heart and an infectious smile.

He had a passion for helping others. And he knew how to spread laughter.

Jeremiah Edgar David Davila-Hurst, 17, died after being hit my three vehicles at a S.C. 544 intersection on August 2. He died from multiple trauma, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jeremiah Edgar David Davila-Hurst was struck by three cars at a S.C. 544 intersection on August 2. He died from multiple trauma, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Courtesy of Zoraida Herpin

Davila-Hurst was all about his family, said his aunt, Zoraida Herpin.

“It’s nothing but laughter with him,” Herpin said. “Since he was such a little, tiny child, he had such an infectious smile.

“It’s been a really, really rough time for our entire family.”

Herpin recalls the last time she saw Davila-Hurst being a special memory.

“He gave me the biggest hug and said, ‘I love you and I miss you,’” she said.

Raised in California by his father Gustavo Davila, Davila-Hurst was the fourth of eight children. He moved to the Myrtle Beach area about six months ago to spend time with his mother, Jacqueline Hurst.

“He was amazing, more than that, he was the best person in this world,” Brittaney Davila-Hurst, one of his sisters, wrote on a Gofundme page created to help the family bring Davila-Hurst back to Calilfornia.

She said her brother was easy to trust and had a heart full of love.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the incident is being ruled accidental. The Davila-Hurst died on scene about 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of S.C. 544 and Jones Road, Fowler said.





Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the victim was walking on the eastbound side of 544 and got hit by a car. He then walked onto the westbound side and was hit by two cars, Collins said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong