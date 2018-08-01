Swim advisories issued for parts of north and south strand

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued temporary swim advisories Wednesday for several areas of coastline in North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach and the Myrtle Beach State Park.

The affected areas include 200 feet above and below the following:

17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

33rd Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach

Swash at Myrtle Beach State Park

16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

DHEC issues a temporary swim advisory if bacteria levels are elevated above state and federal standards but the beaches remain open.

It’s okay to wade or fish in the affected areas, but DHEC cautions against going under the surface to avoid swallowing water.

In addition, DHEC says that people with open cuts or wounds should avoid the area entirely.

DHEC on Wednesday also lifted Tuesday’s swim advisory affecting six parts of Myrtle Beach coastline.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian