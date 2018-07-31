Swim advisories issued for six areas of Myrtle Beach coast

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued swim advisories Tuesday for six different areas of Myrtle Beach.
The affected areas include:
- 77th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 53rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 50th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach
- 15th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
- 23rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach
A swim advisory is issued when elevated bacteria levels are detected, according to DHEC, and typically last a few days.
The department says it’s safe to wade and fish in the affected areas, but warns against going under the surface to avoid swallowing water.
People with open cuts and wounds should avoid the water entirely, according to DHEC.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
