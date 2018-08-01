Grubhub expands its services in Myrtle Beach. Find out how to get a free delivery

The Grubhub delivery app expanded its services in Myrtle Beach to allow for more local restaurants to deliver food. And its free delivery if you use the discount code TASTE18 from now until Aug. 21.

According to the press release, local restaurants used Grubhub in the past, but they had to supply their own delivery people.

Grubhub will be supplying the drivers now, making it easier for local restaurants to offer delivery. The press release listed Hibachi88, Beach Burgers, Sharkey’s, Mamma Mia Pizzeria and Benchwarmers as establishments they’re already working with.

The announcement comes less than a month after Uber Eats moved into the area.

The Grubhub app can be downloaded off your phone’s application store for free.