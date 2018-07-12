Enjoy Uber? Drivers will now deliver food from over 40 Myrtle Beach restaurants

Instead of requesting rides from Uber, you can now order food and have drivers deliver it to you from more than 40 Myrtle Beach area restaurants.
The company announced that Uber Eats officially launched in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, which offers food delivery at “Uber speed.”
Some of the restaurants participating include ART Burger Sushi Bar, Blueberry’s Grill, SOHO Cafe and Bar, Simply Southern Smokehouse, Crave Italian Oven & Bar, Eggs Up Grill, Sticky Fingers and Whiskey Fish.
“Uber Eats offers a convenient way for people to get the food they love; opens up new economic opportunities for driver partners; and enables restaurants and chefs to connect with more customers,” the company says in the announcement.
Uber said it will offer its food delivery service through its network of Uber driver-partners already offering rides in Myrtle Beach, adding that the average delivery time is about 35 minutes after placing an order.
How to use Uber Eats
- Download the Uber Eats app on iOS and Android devices or visit its website, ubereats.com
- Pick the delivery location — list the address you would like the order delivered to
- Find your meal — browse local restaurants or search by food type to find what you’re looking for
- Place your order now or schedule it for later
- Track the delivery progress — receive updates on your order
Myrtle Beach residents may enter the promotion code MYRTLEBEACHEATS in the app to get a $5 discount on their first order.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @Michaela Broyles
Comments