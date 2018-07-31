Singer Tina Campbell, others, to perform at downtown Myrtle Beach gospel fest

A new gospel festival is headed to the beach.





The Myrtle Beach Waves of Praise Gospel Fest will take place at the former Pavilion site from Sept. 7 through Sept. 9. The event is sponsored by the city and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

“When you look at all the other festivals, you rarely hear about gospels coming to Myrtle Beach,” event organizer Reggie Dyson said.

The three day event will feature headliners Tye Tribbett, a gospel singer, and Tina Campbell, a singer and author.

The first day will feature a gospel music showcase with choirs and quartets. Tribbett, Campbell and others will perform on the second night from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The final day, starting at 7 a.m., local pastors and choirs will lead a worship service.

“This is going to be a weekend of praise and everyone is invited to come out,” Dyson said. “It’s gonna be a grand time.”

More information on the event can be found on the Waves of Praise Facebook page.