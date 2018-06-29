New summer event headed to former Pavilion site in downtown Myrtle Beach

A new event is headed to downtown Myrtle Beach, and it will run every Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Aug. 30.

The Myrtle Beach Boardwalk Bonanza will start July 4 at the former Pavilion site.

"We are excited to transform the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion property into a family-friendly entertainment venue this summer that offers locals and visitors alike another reason to visit the Oceanfront Boardwalk District," Larry Bond, who owns several Myrtle Beach restaurants, said in a press release.

The event is free and will feature live entertainment, variety shows talent and karaoke contests, DJ performances and food challenges. Five food trucks, a kid's activity area and outdoor recreational games will also be a part of the event.

On Wednesday's, the event will be called Fitness, Food Trucks and Fireworks. The event will feature trivia and a fireworks show will be displayed at 10 p.m.

On Thursday's, a talent contest will kick off the event. Winners will receive prizes.

"One of our goals is to create events in the summer and shoulder-season months that generate new visitors to the area while showcasing the multitude of attractions, dining and retail options we have on display," Bond said in the release.