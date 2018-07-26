New swim advisory issued Thursday for parts of North Myrtle Beach

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued an updated swim advisory Thursday for three parts of North Myrtle Beach due to elevated bacteria levels in the ocean.

Wednesday’s temporary swim advisory affecting the Briarcliffe Cabana was lifted, but an additional area in North Myrtle Beach was added.

Thursday’s advisory affects the areas 200 feet above and below 17th Avenue South, 3rd Avenue North and 16th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The swimming advisories are issued when DHEC detects bacteria levels that are higher than normal, and typically only last a few days. DHEC says that although it’s safe to wade and fish, people should avoid putting their heads under the surface to prevent swallowing water.

People with open cuts and wounds should avoid contact with the water entirely, according to DHEC.

SHARE COPY LINK Swimming in swashes and ocean outfalls along the Grand Strand is unsafe as water may contain high levels of bacteria after heavy rains.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian