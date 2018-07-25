Swimming advisory issued for parts of Myrtle Beach, Briarcliffe

The Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday warned people of elevated bacteria levels in the ocean in parts of Myrtle Beach the Town of Briarcliffe.
The temporary swimming advisory, which typically only lasts a few days, affects the areas 200 feet above and below 3rd Avenue North and 17th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, and 200 feet above and below Briarcliffe Cabana in the Town of Briarcliffe.
The swimming advisories are issued when DHEC detects bacteria levels that are higher than normal. The agency says that although it’s safe to wade and fish, people should avoid putting their heads under the surface to prevent swallowing water.
In addition, DHEC says people with open cuts and wounds should avoid contact with the water entirely.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments