People thought a dog was thrown from an SUV going 45 mph. Cops say it was an accident

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incident where a dog was thrown out of a moving vehicle on Monday was an accident and not an act of animal cruelty.

A MBPD animal control officer started to investigated after reports of a dog named Bella being thrown out of a vehicle going about 45 mph near the Robert Grissom and 38th Avenue North intersection. The one-year-old dog faced “significant” injuries after the incident, including a fracture on one leg and numerous abrasions.

“We are happy to report that the evidence supports the conclusion that the incident was an accident and not an intentional act of animal cruelty,” a MBPD Facebook post said. “The evidence further shows that the owner returned to the scene within 9 minutes to try to locate the dog.”

The owners of the dog claimed Bella as soon as they found out she was found, the post said.

“Thanks to the actions of those in the community, Bella is expected to make a full recovery,” MBPD said.

