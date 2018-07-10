Conway says if you see something, 'say something' in viral lip sync video challenge

Folks at The City of Conway couldn't help themselves.

The police, fire and sanitation departments all got into the viral lip sync challenge on Tuesday, posting a video of employees singing Justin Timberlake's "Say Something."

The viral challenge quickly becoming nationwide trend started in Texas and usually features police officers singing in their cars, but Conway was a bit more inclusive, featuring the police department, fire department and sanitation department.

The two lip syncers at the beginning of the video are police Sgt. Johnathan McAllister and firefighter Darcie Shotts, according to spokesperson Taylor Newell, who filmed the video.

It ends with employees from the police, fire and sanitation departments gathered outside dancing and lip-syncing together.

"We wanted to get the message out that all of our departments are here to serve our community [and] that if you see something you need addressed in our community, say something," Newell said.

The video was uploaded to Facebook at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and had racked up 16,000 views and more than 730 shares in the first two hours it was posted.

Conway isn't the only one getting in on the challenge around here.

The Horry County Sheriff's Office got into the action earlier this week singing "Carolina Girls" by General Johnson & The Chairmen of the Board.

