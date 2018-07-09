Watch two Horry County deputies lip-sync to 1980's classic 'Carolina Girls'

The Horry County Sheriff's office joined hundreds of other public safety officials in making a #Lipsyncchallenge video.
The two officers get into their car, turn on the radio and start mouthing along to the words of "Carolina Girls" by General Johnson & The Chairmen of the Board.
The sing-a-long comes to an end when Lt. Smith "catches" the two officers singing in their car. The Sheriff's office shared the video on its Facebook page, getting almost two thousand shares within hours.
Horry County Council member Tyler Servant took note of the video and thanked the officers for making the video and for protecting the citizens of Horry County.
