Here's what effects we could feel from this year's third tropical depression

The third tropical depression of the year has formed off the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The weather service says Tropical Depression 3 is 265 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina and will drift toward the North Carolina coast. No direct impacts from the storm are expected on land.

The depression could cause up to 4-foot waves and potentially strong rip currents this weekend and next week, according to forecaster Jordan Baker.

"It’s pretty benign right now, we don’t expect much from it," Baker said.

The storm could become Tropical Storm Chris on Saturday as it drifts toward North Carolina, but any hurricane formation won't happen until it's far off into the Atlantic, preventing any impact on the coast, Baker noted.

Hurricane Beryl has also formed in the Atlantic and is heading towards Lesser Antilles, but could disintegrate before hitting the islands, according to Baker.

"We definitely don’t expect any impacts from that one," Baker said.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian