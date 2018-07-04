A look at Fourth of July along the Grand Strand

Grand Strand beaches are lined with a lot red, white and blue as folks celebrate Independence Day.

Those on the beach were treated to the Salute from the Shore flyover, with military planes flying from Cherry Grove down to Bluffton.

A view of the beach and SkyWheel looking south from Pier 14 in Myrtle Beach on July 4. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Surfside Beach celebrates Fourth of July in the evening at the pier with live entertainment.

The Market Common had its 5th annual Independence Day Race with a 5K and 8K.

Parade attendees watch from the marsh as floats move by during the 2018 Pawleys Island 4th of July Parade. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Cupcakes anyone? A cupcake eating contest at Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes will name a "Cupcake Champion of Myrtle Beach."

Pawleys Island celebrated its 51st annual golf cart parade. Floats were decked out in American flags, and one even had a zombie theme.

A "zombie" themed float moves by spectators in Pawleys Island during the 2018 Pawleys Island 4th of July Parade. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Parade float participants prepare to begin their procession in Pawleys Island before the start of the 2018 Pawleys Island 4th of July Parade. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Here are a list of places to watch fireworks in the Myrtle Beach area:

Barefoot Landing — 10 p.m. start time, 4898 Hwy 17 S., North Myrtle Beach





Murrells Inlet Marshwalk — 10 p.m. start time, 4025 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet





Broadway at the Beach — 10 p.m. start time, 1325 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach





Cherry Grove pier — 9:30 p.m. start time, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach





In Georgetown, enjoy the 22nd annual concert on the lawn of the Kaminski House Museum. Bring your lawn chairs! The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong