A look at Fourth of July along the Grand Strand

Grand Strand beaches are lined with a lot red, white and blue as folks celebrate Independence Day.
Those on the beach were treated to the Salute from the Shore flyover, with military planes flying from Cherry Grove down to Bluffton.
Surfside Beach celebrates Fourth of July in the evening at the pier with live entertainment.
The Market Common had its 5th annual Independence Day Race with a 5K and 8K.
Cupcakes anyone? A cupcake eating contest at Croissants Bistro & Bakery at the Grande Dunes will name a "Cupcake Champion of Myrtle Beach."
Pawleys Island celebrated its 51st annual golf cart parade. Floats were decked out in American flags, and one even had a zombie theme.
Here are a list of places to watch fireworks in the Myrtle Beach area:
- Barefoot Landing — 10 p.m. start time, 4898 Hwy 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
- Murrells Inlet Marshwalk — 10 p.m. start time, 4025 Hwy. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
- Broadway at the Beach — 10 p.m. start time, 1325 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach
- Cherry Grove pier — 9:30 p.m. start time, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach
In Georgetown, enjoy the 22nd annual concert on the lawn of the Kaminski House Museum. Bring your lawn chairs! The event starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
