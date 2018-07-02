Watch this Loggerhead Sea Turtle get rescued in Litchfield

A Loggerhead Sea Turtle was rescued by the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts group Monday afternoon in Litchfield.

S.C.U.T.E Co-founder Jeff McClary said the 50-pound turtle was seen floundering in the surf, and was rescued shortly after 1 p.m.

"It was called into DNR (South Carolina Department of Natural Resources) and then a lady messaged me on the S.C.U.T.E. Facebook page," McClary said. "I went and I could see it in the surf and me and another fellow went in and got it. The beach-goers commandeered an umbrella and kept it in the shade."

The turtle had Debilitated Turtle Syndrome and it was struggling to dive, so McClary and another man brought it to shore.

It had an injury to its flipper and was covered in sea lice and leaches, McClary said.

"That tells us the thing has been sick for a while and a shark or something will come up and attack them," he said .

McClary said the turtle arrived alive at the Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston a bit before 5 p.m.