'She's got a lot of hurdles to overcome': Turtle rescued in MB suffered shark bites

A sea turtle rescued in Myrtle Beach on Friday has "a lot of hurdles to overcome" in its road to recovery after it was bit by a shark multiple times.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach police were called to 65th Avenue North that evening, after a tourist discovered it struggling in the water.

First responders stayed by the turtle's side until members with the organization South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts arrived to take it to the Sea Turtle Care Center in Charleston, South Carolina.

Once at the hospital, it was determined the Loggerhead turtle suffered multiple shark bites, according to a Facebook post from Mari Armstrong, co-coordinator of the Garden City-Surfside S.C.U.T.E. team.

"A shark bit off a back flipper and severely injured a front flipper that is infected but her numbers were good so we're hopeful," the post states.

Armstrong, with the help of two others, transported the injured turtle to Charleston. She said only time will tell before they know for certain if she'll be okay.

"She's got a lot of hurdles to overcome," Armstrong told The Sun News. "Her front flipper has a pretty bad infection from the shark bite. We'll know more in a few weeks. Sea Turtles are slow to heal."

