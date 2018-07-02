Here's how the victims of Friday's church bus crash are doing

All the victims on the Ridge Baptist Church bus involved in an accident on Friday are expected to recover, according to Pastor Alan Ray.

Officials said the crash at the intersection of Green Sea Road and S.C. 9 injured 17 victims, including three critically, shortly after 1 p.m.

Three days later, only two victims from the church bus are in the hospital, Ray said.

One is a female student with burns on her arm who's expected to be discharged Tuesday, Ray said, adding that the other is the bus driver, who is being assessed for a head injury and is expected to be released "in the next day or two."

The injuries ranged from burns to lacerations and one hairline fracture in the shoulder, he said.

The students had been attending Sea Salt Summer Camp at Coastal Carolina University since June 25 and were headed home on Friday, Ray said.

"Considering the severity of the accident, most of the injuries were less than what we expected. Not only did we have some help from the above, the folks in Horry County, Myrtle Beach, were absolutely wonderful," Ray said, adding that other drivers stopped to help pull victims out of the bus.

"I can’t say enough for the staff at the area hospitals, especially Grand Strand Regional," Ray said. "Their compassion has been over the top. The Red Cross, they were right with our kids until we were able to get there."

Ray, a native South Carolinian born in Rock Hill, said he was proud of his home state.

"Myrtle Beach and Horry County showed their compassion and their warmth in a very positive way," he said.