17 injured in church bus crash in Horry County

Officials said 17 people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash involving an overturned church bus and two other vehicles.
The wreck happened about 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Green Sea Road and S.C. 9., according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Nugent said three people are in critical condition, three have serious injuries and nine have minor injuries. One child was extricated from the bus and two people refused medical treatment.
The bus was carrying 13 people, including 11 children and two adults, Nugent added.
The side of the bus identifies it as from the Ridge Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia.
A white sedan and a red pickup also appeared to have been involved in the crash. Multiple ambulances took victims from the scene.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
