Rachel Maddow shines spotlight on SC campaign manager

Robert Williams' campaign manager Robert Rhinesmith made national news on Monday after MSNBC's Rachel Maddow aired a feature on Facebook posts from Rhinesmith's personal account.

"Here are some social media posting you would not expect to see from a campaign manager anyone running for congress," Maddow said on her show. "But you would especially not expect to see them from a campaign manager from a Democrat."

His post included a joke threatening sitting politicians who support undocumented immigrants, a post saying liberals in the United States are similar to Adolf Hitler, and sharing an unsubstantiated article claiming President Barack Obama was accused of sexual harassment while at Harvard Law School.

The Maddow segment came just a day before Williams, a Democrat, would narrowly win the U.S. District 7 Democrat nomination, defeating challenger Mal Hyman, in Tuesday's runoff election.





According to Maddow, Williams said he had not seen the posts but everyone had the right to speak, and he would not be firing his campaign manager. The entire segment, with pictures of the posts, can be viewed on MSNBC.com.





The Sun News reached out to Williams' home and office number, but he was unavailable for immediate comment. Williams will now face Republican incumbent Tom Rice in the November general election.