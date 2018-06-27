US House District 7 Democratic primary runoff ends with slim margin

South Carolina state house Representative Robert Williams defeated challenger Mal Hyman in the U.S. House of Representative District 7 Democratic primary runoff Tuesday night by fewer than 500 votes, according to unofficial results.

As the full results came in after midnight, Hyman said he would not concede. "There's a lot of unanswered questions. We want to make sure every vote is counted," he said through a campaign representative.

The boards of election in the eight counties the cover District 7 will certify the votes later this week. The district represents voters in Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Dillon, Florence, Darlington, Marlboro and Chesterfield counties.

Hyman, a sociology professor at Coker College, came in second in the June 12 Democratic primary to Williams.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Williams won with 51.4 percent of the votes, according to South Carolina Election Commission. Williams received 7,702 votes to Hyman's 7,282.

Williams will face incumbent Republican and Myrtle Beach resident Tom Rice in the general election on Nov. 6.

Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster defeated challenger John Warren with more than 53 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. McMaster will face Democratic challenger and South Carolina State Representative James Smith in the general election.

Total turnout in Horry County was about 13 percent, according to the state Election Commission. Statewide turnout was about 12.5 percent.