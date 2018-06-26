The three great white sharks OCEARCH has recently tracked past Myrtle Beach — pictured left to right: Hilton, Savannah and Miss Costa -
The three great white sharks OCEARCH has recently tracked past Myrtle Beach — pictured left to right: Hilton, Savannah and Miss Costa - Photos by OCEARCH

3 great white sharks recently tracked near Myrtle Beach's coast

By Michaela Broyles

June 26, 2018 11:49 AM

Three great white sharks have recently been passing through waters right off Myrtle Beach's coast.

OCEARCH, a shark conservation and research group, tracked a 1,668-pound female shark named Miss Costa on Monday, the organization reports.

According to an OCEARCH Facebook post, Miss Costa is now the third great white shark that has pinged near Myrtle Beach in the last few weeks. The 12.5-foot shark was caught and tagged off the coast near Nantucket, Massachusetts in 2016.

Miss Costa is currently migrating north along with Hilton, a 12.5-foot male weighing 1,326 pounds, and Savannah, an 8.6-foot female that weighs 460 pounds.

OCEARCH, a research vessel and at-sea laboratory catches and tags Hilton, a 12-foot male white shark, off the coast of Hilton Head, SC in March 2017.

OCEARCH tagged both Hilton and Savannah in Hilton Head, South Carolina last year.

Michaela Broyles

