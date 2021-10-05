Coronavirus

Conway ends mask requirement in city-owned buildings. Here’s what you need to know

Masks will no longer be required in Conway’s city-owned buildings, the city’s council voted Monday night.

The mask order applied to city buildings and was instated during the most recent surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations late this summer. People were required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status until the order was dropped by council.

Across Horry County, cases are declining after the late-summer surge that left area hospitals buckling under the demand of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Conway, like other municipalities in Horry County, had a mask requirement in place for all indoor spaces for several months of the pandemic, but voted to end it in April.

There was no discussion before council voted 6-1 to end the order, according to WBTW.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service