Conway ends mask requirement in city-owned buildings. Here’s what you need to know

Masks will no longer be required in Conway’s city-owned buildings, the city’s council voted Monday night.

The mask order applied to city buildings and was instated during the most recent surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations late this summer. People were required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status until the order was dropped by council.

Across Horry County, cases are declining after the late-summer surge that left area hospitals buckling under the demand of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Conway, like other municipalities in Horry County, had a mask requirement in place for all indoor spaces for several months of the pandemic, but voted to end it in April.

There was no discussion before council voted 6-1 to end the order, according to WBTW.

