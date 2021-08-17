Conway issues new face mask guidelines for some locations. Here’s what to know

Face masks must be worn in Conway-owned buildings regardless of vaccination status, city officials said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The new requirement will not apply to visitors in the city’s Sports and Fitness Center “due to the nature of activity inside the facility.”

But face coverings are encouraged, according to the city’s post about its COVID-19 response.

Officials also recommend that locals and visitors aged 12 and older get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course in July, recommending fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors in areas seeing significant spread of COVID-19. That includes Horry County.

After instating a mask mandate last summer as the virus spread during tourism season, Horry County hasn’t had a requirement in place since October. Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach dropped their mask ordinances at the end of March as vaccinations became more widely available.

More than 1,800 cases have been reported in Horry in the last week, and 84 new hospital admissions have happened in that time frame.

For more information on vaccine locations and clinics, click here.