‘Be prepared to pay.’ TSA doubling fines for passengers who refuse to wear masks

Horry County Police officers working at the Myrtle Beach International Airport don’t wear masks in spite of the federal mask requirement at public transportation. The county, however, claims it is in compliance with the federal rules.

The Transportation Security Administration is doubling the fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks as confrontations, sometimes violent, continue to be a problem on planes and at airports.

People who refuse to mask on flights and in airports, as well as on trains, buses and other forms of public transportation could face fines between $500 and $1,000 for the first offense. Repeated violations will cost between $1,000 and $3,000.

“If you break the rules, be prepared to pay,” President Joe Biden said Thursday.

In his speech yesterday announcing a host of new COVID-19 mitigation measures, Biden also addressed the rising incidents of violence involving passengers on planes who refused to wear masks.

“And by the way, show some respect. The anger you see on television toward flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong, it’s ugly.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new rules come as mask wearing at Myrtle Beach International Airport has become increasingly less common even as the airport sees its busiest months ever. July saw the most travelers the airport has ever seen before, but it when The Sun News first reported that hundreds of people each day were going maskless inside the airport, including airline employees and Horry County police officers. The current mask mandate runs through January 2022.

The Sun News has contacted Myrtle Beach International Airport and Horry County for comment regarding the new fines from TSA and has yet to hear back.

“By doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, according to Reuters.