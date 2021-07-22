There’s a federal mask requirement. You wouldn’t know it at the Myrtle Beach airport

Dozens of passengers and airport employees at Myrtle Beach International Airport have for weeks ignored the federal mask mandate on public transportation. July 17, 2021.

Even as the coronavirus’ highly-infectious delta variant has grown more prevalent in South Carolina, an increasing number of people are failing to wear masks inside Myrtle Beach International Airport.

For weeks, hundreds of people, including Horry County Police officers and airline employees, have been flouting the federal mandate requiring all people inside airports and on airplanes wear a mask at all times.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandate covers all public transportation in the U.S. and lasts until Sept. 13. Types of transportation include airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares, boats, trolleys and cable cars. Private vehicles are not included.

The mandate also requires that masks be worn inside transportation hubs, such as airports. The only places not covered are outdoor areas, such as an open-air ferry or bus, according to the CDC.

Travel has been one of the main contributing factors to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

“Traveling on public transportation increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others, often for prolonged periods, and exposing them to frequently touched surfaces. Air travel often requires spending time in security lines and busy airport terminals,” the CDC says in its explanation of the mask requirement. “People may not be able to distance themselves by the recommended minimum of 6 feet from other people seated nearby or from those standing in or passing through the aisles on airplanes, trains, or buses.”

On July 16 and 17, a Sun News reporter observed on each day at least 10 Horry County Police officers not wearing masks as well as more than 60 maskless passengers standing throughout the airport’s security, baggage claim and check-in areas.

Horry County Police officers working at the Myrtle Beach International Airport don’t wear masks in spite of the federal mask requirement at public transportation. The county, however, claims it is in compliance with the federal rules. Chase Karacostas

Patricia Wall Erbe flew into the airport on June 19. Even a month ago, she said there were so many people not wearing masks when she exited security that she initially thought masks weren’t required before a friend reminded her that the federal mandate was still in place.

In a joint statement, the Myrtle Beach airport and Horry County Police Department said, “Horry County Police Department is operating in accordance with the guidelines from the CDC.” However, Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore did not respond to a request for clarification about what guidelines would allow police officers to ignore the CDC’s mask mandate.

“In consideration of the job functions of law enforcement. HCPD and the Department of Airports continue to coordinate with the TSA to ensure we comply with the appropriate standards,” Moore said in a statement.

David McMahon, TSA’s federal security director for South Carolina, said he has noticed declining adherence to the mask mandate recently and has spoken to airport director Scott Van Moppes about the issue.

“We really still need to stress the need of people wearing face masks while they’re in the terminal,” McMahon said.

Over the course of several days, a Sun News reporter also observed at least 10 employees for the airline Allegiant not wearing masks inside the airport. Allegiant spokeswoman Sonya Padgett said in an email that the airline requires all employees to follow the federal mask mandate when inside airports and onboard planes. She said the airline has informed supervisors at the airport and plans to “follow up with a refresher to employees about the mask mandate.”

“If employees are outside or working on the ramp, they have the option of going maskless as long as they can social distance from others. Since the mask mandate was first instituted, we have utilized ongoing training sessions and internal bulletins to keep employees updated on the policy,” Padgett said in an email.

Moore, the county spokesperson, did not say if the airport plans to make any changes to ensure that passengers are following the mask mandate.

A Sun News reported visited the airport on July 21, after receiving comment from Moore saying that the airport and police are following “the appropriate standards.” The reporter again observed dozens of people — passengers, two Horry County Police officers and three workers wearing Myrtle Beach International Airport uniforms — not wearing masks.

If you see someone not-wearing a mask, TSA spokesman Mark Howell recommends reporting it to airport personnel or airport police, especially if any incidence turns violent. The Federal Aviation Administration in June said airlines had reported nearly 3,000 cases of disruptive passengers since the start of the year. The vast majority of those, 2,300, involved passengers refusing to wear a mask.

“If somebody is going to be belligerent about it, it’s best to just step back and report it,” Howell said.