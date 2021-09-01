Coronavirus

This Myrtle Beach concert requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for entry

People attending an Incubus concert at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach will need more than a ticket.

The band Incubus announced in August that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show will be required for entry during their fall 2021 tour. The band performs at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

“We are grateful to be out on the road again playing live music and want to make sure the fans, venue and touring staff are safe!” the band wrote in a tweet. “It is encouraged that all fans wear a mask, especially when social distancing is not possible, and most importantly everyone should have a great time!”

The venue has other COVID-19 protocols in place and asks people to maintain social distancing when inside, but doesn’t appear to require vaccination or negative tests for shows other than Incubus.

House of Blues also reminded attendees of its clear bag policy in a Facebook post, and asked people who aren’t feeling well to stay home.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
