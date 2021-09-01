This Myrtle Beach concert requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for entry

People attending an Incubus concert at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach will need more than a ticket.

The band Incubus announced in August that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show will be required for entry during their fall 2021 tour. The band performs at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday.

With that in mind, all ticket holders for our Fall 2021 tour will need to provide either a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry or proof of vaccination to enter the venue, except where prohibited by law. — Incubus (@IncubusBand) August 23, 2021

“We are grateful to be out on the road again playing live music and want to make sure the fans, venue and touring staff are safe!” the band wrote in a tweet. “It is encouraged that all fans wear a mask, especially when social distancing is not possible, and most importantly everyone should have a great time!”

The venue has other COVID-19 protocols in place and asks people to maintain social distancing when inside, but doesn’t appear to require vaccination or negative tests for shows other than Incubus.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

House of Blues also reminded attendees of its clear bag policy in a Facebook post, and asked people who aren’t feeling well to stay home.