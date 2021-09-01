Coronavirus
This Myrtle Beach concert requires proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for entry
People attending an Incubus concert at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach will need more than a ticket.
The band Incubus announced in August that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show will be required for entry during their fall 2021 tour. The band performs at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday.
“We are grateful to be out on the road again playing live music and want to make sure the fans, venue and touring staff are safe!” the band wrote in a tweet. “It is encouraged that all fans wear a mask, especially when social distancing is not possible, and most importantly everyone should have a great time!”
The venue has other COVID-19 protocols in place and asks people to maintain social distancing when inside, but doesn’t appear to require vaccination or negative tests for shows other than Incubus.
House of Blues also reminded attendees of its clear bag policy in a Facebook post, and asked people who aren’t feeling well to stay home.
Comments