Where are Horry County’s COVID hotspots? Check our ZIP code data for the latest

Horry County is facing another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but different parts of the county are seeing varying levels of the virus’ spread.

Vaccination rates across the county also differ widely, with parts of the county reporting more than three quarters of its population vaccinated, while others have barely cracked a 20% vaccination rate. As for cases, the incidence rate stretches from around three cases per 1,000 residents to around 19 cases per 1,000 residents, depending on ZIP code.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control records the number of cases by ZIP code reported in the week of August 21 until August 28. The incidence rate per 1,000 residents is calculated by comparing the number of cases in that ZIP code to the population.

Horry County ZIP codes ranked by COVID-19 incidence rate for the week of Aug. 21-28

1. 29544 - Galivants Ferry area

With around 19 cases per 1,000 residents in the 29544 ZIP code, the Galivants Ferry region of Horry County saw the highest incidence rate in the last week. The ZIP code has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the county with just under 35% of its residents vaccinated.

2. 29511 - Aynor area

The Aynor area recorded around 12 cases per 1,000 residents last week. In total, 68 cases were reported in the 29511 ZIP code.

3. 29545 - Green Sea area

The Green Sea area had the second-lowest vaccination rate in the county, and the third-highest incidence rate. With around 11 cases per 1,000 residents, the 29545 ZIP code reported 18 cases during the designated time period.

4. 29577 - Myrtle Beach area

One of the main ZIP codes for the city of Myrtle Beach, the 29577 ZIP code reported around nine cases per 1,000 residents. It was just barely above the 29526 ZIP code, which covers the Conway and Red Hill area.

5. 29526 - Conway and Red Hill area

The 29526 ZIP code ranked just below the 29577 ZIP code, with less than one case per 1,000 residents separating the two. Around nine cases per 1,000 residents were reported in the Conway and Red Hill area, data shows.

6. 29527 - Conway, Bucksport and Bucksville area

The 29527 ZIP code reported around 8.7 cases per 1,000 people in the designated time frame, when 231 cases were reported in the area.

7. 29579 - Carolina Forest area

The Carolina Forest area reported 354 cases last week, coming down to about 8.2 cases per 1,000 people, data shows.

8. 29569 - Loris area

Near Loris, the 29569 ZIP code ranked eighth out of Horry County’s 16 ZIP codes. Its incidence rate was about 8.2 cases per 1,000 residents, with a total of 143 cases reported last week.

9. 29566 - Little River area

With 130 cases, Little River’s incidence rate was calculated at around 7.4 cases per 1,000 residents.

10. 29588 - Socastee and Forestbrook area

One of the county’s largest ZIP codes by population, the 29588 area near Socastee and Forestbrook reported 349 cases in the last week. When calculated with the ZIP code’s population, the incidence rate comes out to around 7.2 cases per 1,000 residents.

11. 29568 - Longs area

The Longs area, which is covered by the 29568 ZIP code, reported 109 cases with an incidence rate of about 6.7 cases per 1,000 residents.

12. 29582 - North Myrtle Beach area

The North Myrtle Beach area has one of the highest vaccination rates in the county, and one of the lowest incidence rates during the week in question. With 110 cases reported in the ZIP code, its incidence rate was around 6.6 cases per 1,000 residents.

13. 29581 - Nichols and Ketchuptown area

In the part of the county with one of the smallest populations, the 29581 ZIP code reported 24 cases last week. That’s an incidence rate of around 5.3 cases per 1,000 residents.

14. 29575 - Surfside Beach and Garden City area

With around 4.9 cases per 1,000 residents during last week, the Surfside Beach and Garden City area of the county ranks 14th for its incidence rate.

15. 29576 - Murrells Inlet and Garden City area

The incidence rate in the 29576 ZIP code was around 3.6 per 1,000 people last week. There were 119 cases reported.

16. 29572 - Myrtle Beach area

The ZIP code in Horry County with the smallest incidence rate also has the highest vaccination rate in the county, data shows. With around 77% of its population vaccinated, the 29572 ZIP code had 34 cases reported, coming out to an incidence rate of around 3.5 cases per 1,000 people.