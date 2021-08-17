Coronavirus

CDC recommends COVID booster vaccine for some Americans. Here’s who qualifies

More from the series

COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina

Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC.

Expand All
Columbia, S.C.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people with compromised immune systems receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The recommendation is only for those who have moderately to severely compromised immune systems who are more vulnerable to the serious effects of COVID-19.

Data show that immunocompromised people have accounted for a large portion of the hospitalized breakthrough cases, according to the CDC, and that those people are more likely to spread the virus despite making up just 3% of the country’s population.

It might not be easy to convince some South Carolina residents to get a third shot, however, as just 45% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. It is one of the worst vaccination rates in the country.

Here’s what you need to know about the additional shot and whether you qualify:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

The State newspaper has created an interactive map to better help South Carolina residents find where to book their COVID-19 vaccinations while a third wave of cases sweeps the nation. To book your vaccine appoint in South Carolina, go to bit.ly/3gc3o8V.

Profile Image of Andrew Caplan
Andrew Caplan
Andrew Caplan is a watchdog journalist who hails from Florida. He comes to The State Media Company after winning several statewide awards for investigations on elected officials and government entities. He holds a master’s degree from the University of South Florida.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina

Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC.

Back to Story