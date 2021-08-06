These high school football teams are quarantined due to COVID. What to know

Three Horry County high school football programs have already had their seasons derailed due to COVID-19 cases.

At least one case has been reported on the Green Sea Floyds High School Trojans varsity team, the Loris High School Lions varsity football program and the St. James High School Sharks varsity team, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed to The Sun News.

One team member tested positive on each team, Bourcier said.

Last year, Horry County high school sports went on despite the pandemic, creating a year riddled with cancellations and postponements to allow players to quarantine when exposed to the virus. This year’s season begins as the highly contagious Delta variant lands a younger population in hospitals, and as the White House designated Horry County as a coronavirus “hotspot” due to the high spread of the virus in recent weeks.

The Green Sea Floyds team has postponed their season opener against East Clarendon. The team is working to reschedule that game for an open week in their schedule. Varsity players are in quarantine and can return to practice beginning August 19.

The St. James team will be able to return to practice on August 17 after its varsity players are finished with the quarantine period.

Loris varsity players are in quarantine can return to practice on August 10.

The quarantines are affecting preseason scrimmages, with Green Sea Floyds and St. James both missing matchups at the Conway Kickoff Classic next week. Loris and St. James are scheduled to play each other in both team’s season opener August 20.