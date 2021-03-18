Vaccine appointments available at Grand Strand Health Thursday

Grand Strand Health is hosting a vaccine clinic Thursday morning with hopes to vaccinate 300 people.

The clinic is running from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Strand Medical Center campus, located at 809 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach. More than 200 appointments were still available for the Pfizer vaccine as of 9:15 a.m., according to Grand Strand Health spokesperson Katie Maclay.

If all the appointments aren’t taken Thursday, another clinic will be scheduled Friday, Maclay said.

Severe weather is expected in Horry County Thursday, so the clinic will be held inside the hospital’s south entrance.

Appointments are required. The second dose appointment will be made at the time of the first dose.

To register for an appointment through the Vaccine Administration Management System, visit mygrandstrandhealth.com.