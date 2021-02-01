Coronavirus
What residents, visitors need to know about Myrtle Beach’s latest mask mandate extension
Face masks will continue to be required in Myrtle Beach following the city’s extension of the emergency declaration for COVID-19.
Mayor Brenda Bethune officially extended the civil emergency on Monday. It will last until Feb. 28.
“The mask order is the right thing to do until we have this virus under control,” Bethune said. “Hopefully we will see improvements as the vaccine is more widely administered. Until then, we all need to do our part to keep ourselves and others safe.”
The extension comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 23,892 confirmed cases and 356 deaths in Horry County as of Monday. The agency also recorded 398,892 confirmed cases and 6,564 deaths in the state.
The department’s data shows January was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Horry County. Seventy-eight people died of COVID-19 last month, according to the agency. July had been the deadliest month when 73 lives were lost due to COVID-19.
North Myrtle Beach recently extended its mask requirement.
Mask Order Rules
What you need to know:
- Masks are required in retail businesses and establishments that are open to the public.
- Customers and staff are required to wear face coverings at hotel, retail and food businesses.
- The requirement doesn’t apply to the beaches.
- Exemptions to the order apply, including medical or religious elements that don’t allow for face coverings.
- Violators are subject to a fine of up to $100. Each day of the violation is considered a new offense.
- Businesses that don’t abide by the mandate can be a public nuisance, meaning they could be punished by restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction or other lawful means.
