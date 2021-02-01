What residents, visitors need to know about Myrtle Beach’s latest mask mandate extension

Face masks will continue to be required in Myrtle Beach following the city’s extension of the emergency declaration for COVID-19.

Mayor Brenda Bethune officially extended the civil emergency on Monday. It will last until Feb. 28.

“The mask order is the right thing to do until we have this virus under control,” Bethune said. “Hopefully we will see improvements as the vaccine is more widely administered. Until then, we all need to do our part to keep ourselves and others safe.”

The extension comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 23,892 confirmed cases and 356 deaths in Horry County as of Monday. The agency also recorded 398,892 confirmed cases and 6,564 deaths in the state.

The department’s data shows January was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Horry County. Seventy-eight people died of COVID-19 last month, according to the agency. July had been the deadliest month when 73 lives were lost due to COVID-19.

North Myrtle Beach recently extended its mask requirement.

Mask Order Rules

What you need to know: