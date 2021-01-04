Here are the activities canceled in North Myrtle Beach and Conway due to COVID-19

Conway and North Myrtle Beach have canceled some group activities in response to the severe spike of coronavirus cases seen in Horry County over the past month.

North Myrtle Beach canceled its youth basketball practices and games until at least Jan. 19, according to an alert from the city. Conway’s parks and recreations department announced a similar change with youth and adult basketball at the Conway Sports and Recreation Center canceled. The basketball courts will be closed until further notice while the youth basketball will be halted until at least Jan. 19, a Facebook post from the department says.

“We are excited to kick off 2021 with you and ask for your continued patience and cooperation as we make your health and safety a priority,” the Facebook post reads.

Masks are required in the center until people begin their workouts and immediately after they conclude, the post says. It’s recommended people to register for fitness classes online to reduce contact with staff at the rec center. The cardio room, fitness room, weight room, track and pool will stay open.

In both Conway and North Myrtle Beach, parents and coaches will be contacted with an updated schedule for the youth basketball program.

The changes come after Horry County Schools put athletics on hold beginning this week due to coronavirus concerns. Winter sports games and spring athletics training are both halted until Jan. 19, the district announced Sunday.